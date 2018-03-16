Maximilian Osinski: 5 fast facts about ‘Agent Davis’ actor on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

Maximilian Osinski has been guest-starring as Agent Davis on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — but what’s his background, and what else have you seen him in?

Agent Davis has been a recurring character on Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. since the show’s first season. Osinski’s first credited appearance on the show was in Season 1, Episode 9, titled Repairs.

Here’s five quick facts about the hunky actor and his background:

1. He’s married to Dichen Lachman

Sorry, ladies, but he’s already taken! Maximilian Osinski is married to actress Dichen Lachman, who had a recurring role in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. during the show’s second season with Lachman played Jiaying, who turned out to be the mother of Daisy Johnson aka Quake. Osinski and Lachman have one child and remain happily married after tying the knot in January 2015.

2. Osinski was born in Austria

Maximilian Osinski is Polish-American but was born in Austria before being raised in Chicago and later moving to NYC to study. He now lives in LA with his family.

3. He’s been in movies too

Aside from his television work, Maximilian Osinski has had roles in a few major movies such as Love and Other Drugs in which he played the role of Ned and The Express in which he played the role of Gerhard Schwedes.

4. The first big actor he worked with was Louis Zorich

At the beginning of his professional career, Osinski got to work with the late Louis Zorich on a small indie film called Running Funny back in 2007.

Zorich was a much-respected character actor known for roles in shows such as Mad About You, Brooklyn Bridge and Ryan’s Hope. Osinski regards the late actor with much respect because he was the first professional that he got to work with after leaving drama school.

5. He’s also a writer and producer

Aside from his acting, Maximilian Osinski has also turned his hand to writing and producing and has both a writing and producing credit for work that he did on TV miniseries Hollywood Hitmen — which he also starred in.

You can catch Osinski in action in tonight’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Principia, in which the team searches for the Gravitonium as they continue there race to save the world.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.