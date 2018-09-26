Matt Brown rehab: Alaskan Bush People star back in treatment for alcohol abuse

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has announced that he’s back in rehab for alcohol abuse.

The oldest of the Brown children decided to seek help a second time because could see himself going down a familiar path.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment. I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon,” Brown told People magazine for their print issue, opening up about the struggles he’s battled with.

Matt Brown previously revealed that he was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse back in the spring of 2016, revealing that he felt he was losing control of his life.

“I could see myself spiraling. I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to,” he said at the time.

“I started drinking lightly and then it got to be more and more. That’s when I saw the problem around the corner, and I didn’t want to be one of those guys,” he continued.

“There was a shame for feeling weak. I didn’t want to tell them that. But my family trusts each other. We don’t have secrets, so it made me feel that I was more of a bad guy.”

The Brown family has gone through several struggles in recent month, including Ami Brown’s advanced lung cancer, and their relocation to Washington state.

Now, Matt is seeking treatment and leaving the family behind for a while. But it seems that Matt has the support of his parents, who simply want him to get better.

“It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us. He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him,” the now cancer-free Ami has revealed about her son, with father Billy adding, “We miss him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever. We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on Discovery.