MasterChef Season 9 episode 13 recap: Top 12 prepare halibut, two home cooks sent packing in shocker

MasterChef Season 9 Episode 13 marked a double elimination hour for Fox. The top 12 home cooks first had to watch a halibut getting broken down and then replicate it for the three judges. Those who couldn’t do it well enough, in the eyes of the chefs, would have to create an original dish using halibut as the main ingredient.

By the end of the night, two of the home cooks would be sent home. That would take the season to its top 10 contestants, all competing for the title of MasterChef.

Breaking down the halibut

As shown below Chef Gordon Ramsay demonstrated how to break down the halibut.

The home cooks all got their halibut from the back and went to work. It was an interesting segment to watch, as each one of the home cooks had their own style of dealing with the fillets.

In the end, the judges deemed that Cesar Cano was the best at it and Emily Hallock came in second. Due to their success in this challenge to replicate what Gordon Ramsay had done, they were deemed safe from the Pressure Test.

Another Pressure Test

The Pressure Test was pretty self-explanatory this week, as the 10 home cooks participating in it had to prepare a dish where the star was the halibut. Preparing a good dish would mean surviving another week on the show, but a bad dish would put them at risk of going home.

A number of the home cooks had a problem with managing their time, which ended being a big sub-plot to the challenge. For viewers who love the dramatic moments where it seems like the cooks might not finish in time, this episode was packed with them.

As pictured above, Gerron Hurt had one of the best-looking dishes in the challenge. His dish was pan-seared halibut with spinach, onions, and sweet puree.

The judges felt that it tasted as good as it looked. They weren’t as kind to two of the home cooks who really struggled in the challenge, though, and they didn’t decide between them. Instead, two home cooks got eliminated.

The MasterChef judges sent SJ Yun and Chelsea Sargent home, feeling they had not elevated their dishes in the latest challenge. SJ had been one of Gordon’s selections this season, while Chelsea was on Arron’s team.

Just 10 home cooks will be back for the August 22 episode.

MasterChef airs Wednesday night at 8/7c on Fox.