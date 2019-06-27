MasterChef recap: Who went home tonight on Season 10, Episode 7?

The MasterChef recap from tonight revealed which home cooks were sent home.

Season 10, Episode 7 took place following the Mystery Box and ceviche challenge from Wednesday night. During that episode, three of the top 17 home cooks gained safety from the Elimination Challenge.

Each of the judges got to pick one of the home cooks to be safe. Gordon Ramsay went with Shari Mukherjee, Aarón Sanchez chose Nick DiGiovanni, and Joe Bastianich selected Wuta Onda.

MasterChef recap: Season 10, Episode 7

Shari, Nick, and Wuta got to watch from the balcony as the 14 other home cooks prepared to compete for their spots on the show. Chef Ramsay then gave a demonstration on how they should make a tarte tatin. It was a sight to see.

There were 14 home cooks at risk of going home this evening. It meant a lot of people were wearing the black aprons as they tried to put together the perfect dish.

Evan Tesiny had a bit of trouble when he was finalizing his dish. Micah Yaroch made one that was very impressive, as showcased in the video below.

Would Evan and Micah survive the latest Elimination Challenge?

Who went home on MasterChef tonight?

Three home cooks had been eliminated before the latest episode. Kenny Palazzolo and Deanna Colon were sent home first, followed by Kimberly White last week.

As for who got sent home from MasterChef tonight, they first had to decide who the best cooks of the night were in this challenge. Bri Baker, Jamie Hough, Dorian Hunter, Liz Lynn, Renee Rice, Michael Silverstein, Noah Sims, and Micah Yaroch were sent up to the balcony.

Evan Tesiny, Fred Chang, and Sam Haaz were the bottom three. The cook who was sent home on MasterChef tonight was Evan Tesiny.

MasterChef airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.