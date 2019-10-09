Married at First Sight’s Tristan Thompson is engaged and back in Dallas

Tristan Thompson from Married at First Sight has moved on from Mia Bally and is now engaged. He and his fiance just got a new place in Dallas.

Tristan proposed to Rachel Ashley in June. He announced his engagement on Instagram, writing, “We are all created for a purpose. I’ve identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!”

Rachel, a former Miss Texas 2014, was first introduced as Tristan’s new lady love on Valentine’s Day, on an Instagram post.

Rachel spoke on the engagement on her Instagram, writing, “It is said that you won’t meet your soulmate until you are both ready to say hello to forever…And just like that, I said YES to forever with my soulmate.” She added, “Tristan Stephon Thompson, you are forever and always the hero of my heart, my best friend, my comfort, my home, and the love of my life. I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Even more recently, the couple has also moved to Dallas from Houston. Tristan posted a picture of his new place on his Instagram, writing, “Well well well. Rachel and I have finally settled into our new home. Houston provided us a solid foundation. Now I’m looking forward to us taking it to another level in Dallas!”

Tristan appeared on Season 7 of Married at First Sight when he was matched and married to Mia Balley. The marriage was one of the most disastrous that viewers had seen so far, starting off with Mia getting arrested after accusations of stalking her ex, on the way to the honeymoon. The marriage seemed to go downhill from there because Tristan couldn’t get past the fact that Mia lied to him about it, and the marriage ended up in divorce by the time the season ended.

Congrats to Tristan and Rachel!