Married at First Sight’s Season 10’s couples are revealed

The wait is over. Lifetime has officially revealed the couples for the highly anticipated Season 10 of Married at First Sight. From the looks of things, this season will be highly entertaining.

Season 10 will take place in Washington, D.C., and have five couples for the first time. The experts (Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Calvin Roberson) are once again matching these couples. The three will help them through their wedding, honeymoon, and marriage, in hopes they fall in love and stay married forever — after meeting for the first time at the altar.

The new couples range in age from 25 to 34 and will appear on the two-hour premiere in January 2020, after an hour-long casting special.

Couple 1: Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin

Brandon is a 34-year-old sales manager formerly from the Virgin Islands. He values his family and is ready to meet his “best friend and a wonderful mother one day.

Taylor is a 27-year-old research scientist who just got out of a long-term relationship and is looking for “a partner that appreciated the love she has to offer.”

Couple 2: Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad

Derek is 26 and comes from a tight-knit military family. He considers being married at first sight, a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Katie is 25 and also comes from a tight-knit family that includes her three brothers. She is ready to go in wholly unguarded and give her all to the experiment.

Couple 3: Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer

Austin is a 31-year-old “mama’s boy” who works as a network technician. He says that he is a nice, funny guy that makes women laugh, but is not what they seem to be looking for.

Jessica is a 31-year-old nurse who grew up in Ohio on a Christmas tree farm with her twin sister, older brother, and her parents. Her parents have been married for 35 years, and she hopes to find true love like theirs.

Couple 4: Michael Watson and Meka Jones

Michael is a 31-year-old education director. After his mother’s death, when he was very young, his aunt and cousin adopted him. He was matched with Meka, who is a 25-year-old category analyst.

She is the oldest of five children and grew up in a single-parent home where her mother worked all the time.

Couple 5: Zach Justice and Mindy Shiben

Zach is a 32-year-old fitness professional and was born and raised in Georgia. He has traditional southern values, and family means everything to him. Mindy is a 32-year-old figure skating coach who is big on family.

After the death of her younger sister, Mindy knows that life is short and doesn’t want to waste any more time when it comes to finding the love of her life.

Married at First Sight’s milestone 10th season premieres on January 1, 2020, at 8/7c on Lifetime.