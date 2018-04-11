Married at First Sight’s Molly Duff goes silent on Twitter: ‘I’m not putting up with hate’

Married at First Sight star Molly Duff has gone silent on Twitter for almost a week now, after saying she will not put up with haters.

The MAFS bride last posted on the social network at the end of last week, saying she had received everything from death threats to messages from people saying she deserved to die.

The hate came after teasers made it clear that Molly was the person who was filmed on a mobile phone by their match to show how they behaved off-camera, a rumor fans had first got wind of following a now infamous post on Reddit.

That incident aired on last night’s episode, showing Molly calling husband Jonathan Francetic “disgusting”. He also claimed she told him that he “made her skin crawl” when he touched her.

Molly finally put her foot down last Friday, April 6, when she took to Twitter to slam the haters and say she would not return to social media until people stopped tagging her in “horrible” comments.

So sad that people think it’s ok to send me death threats & tell me I deserve to die from what they see from 10 minutes shown out of every 30 hours of filming out of every 168 hours of the week. Staying off social media until people stop tagging me in horrible comments. — Molly Elisabeth Duff (@mollyduff92) April 6, 2018

She did also give a shout-out to the fans that had supported, saying that “things aren’t always as they appear”.

To the rest of you who have been supportive from the beginning and are smart enough to understand that things arnt always as they appear, thank you so much for your continued support and positive energy❤️ — Molly Elisabeth Duff (@mollyduff92) April 6, 2018

It came after co-star Jaclyn Schwartzberg had previously hit out on Twitter after receiving offensive comments”.

Preach @jaq239 ❤️ I second that! There’s a 100% chance I will block you so I can’t see your future nasty comments. No one has any idea what this experience is really like unless you’ve done it and people seem to forget we are people too. https://t.co/genW9IYfTk — Molly Elisabeth Duff (@mollyduff92) March 30, 2018

Twitter is still very much #TeamJonathan this week after the mobile phone scenes shown on the latest episode.

He didn’t want to record her but he felt forced to do so #MarriedAtFirstSight — Yvonne Chase (@ItsYvonneChase) April 11, 2018

Nevermind Molly being a liar. Is it too late for Jon to get his job back? #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/MHSPvVfN3u — Awella (@Cheers_from_Lu) April 11, 2018

Clearly Jon needs his own “2nd chances” spin off #marriedatfirstsight #mafs — Liecey (@Liecey) April 11, 2018

I’m a little embarrassed at how excited I am for Molly to get called out. She is two faced, acts all sweet one minute then right back to cold hearted b*tch! Poor Jon! I see MAFS second chances in your future #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight — Kimberly Graw-Basso (@kimberlea81) April 11, 2018

And it’s a theme which has been running for some time now…

I WANNA DIVORCE Molly & I ain’t even married to her #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Jessica B (@Kno_ur_purpose) April 4, 2018

EVERY EPISODE MOLLY LIES & says she feels “closer” to Jonathan but DOESN’T ACTUALLY GET “CLOSER” to him. GIRL BYE ✋ #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Jessica B (@Kno_ur_purpose) April 4, 2018

One day in the future, Molly is going to regret pushing Jon away. He’s a good dude and a great fit for her. #mafs — Reality Romo (@RealityRomo) April 4, 2018

Jon probably would have stood a chance with Molly if he had met her at the bar. #marriedatfirstsight #mafs — Awella (@Cheers_from_Lu) April 4, 2018

With two episodes still to unfold this season, how things pan out remains to be seen. But we know what result our money’s on…

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.