Married at First Sight’s Kate Sisk is all about her business and is dating again

After being matched and married to Luke Cuccurullo on Season 8 of Married at First Sight, Kate Sisk is happy and loving life as a divorced woman. Kate did an interview with PopCulture and discussed what she has been up to since the show.

“I’ve been focusing on myself, Hidden Intimates, my music, and traveling,” Kate told PopCulture. “But…I am also very recently getting back out and dating again.”

About what’s different since the show, Kate said, “I definitely grew and changed so much from the Married at First Sight experience, so I wanted to make sure I got to know my new self and was really ready – and I am.”

Kate is having a Hidden Intimates Pajama Party event on Saturday, November 2. The business is a women’s lingerie and sleepwear online boutique. There have been several physical pop-ups since the launch of the company. Kate said that the collection not only comes from the “top intimates designers in the industry,” but also local independent designers designing special pieces and everyday basics.

Kate’s Married at First Sight costars will be in attendance at the pajama party.

Season 8 of Married at First Sight showed Kate go from happy and excited to vulnerable and broken after being married to Luke. Not only did Kate feel like she had to lie about being intimate with her husband, but Luke said at some point that he felt “repulsed and dead inside” after kissing her.

At a point during the show, Kate questioned Luke’s sexuality, wondering if he was gay after a Facebook post she had seen where a man was saying that he was in a relationship with him. Luke also accused Kate of having a drinking problem. It was just an excuse for him to not be interested in her.

The Hidden Intimates Pajama Party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey (second floor, Nordstrom wing).