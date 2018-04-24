Married at First Sight spoilers: Shawniece is PREGNANT, but who’s the baby daddy?

SPOILER ALERT! Shawniece Jackson from Married at First Sight Season 6 is PREGNANT!

The news was revealed before the season finale, which reveals which couples decide to stay together, had even aired on Lifetime.

The baby will be Shawniece’s first — but who is the baby daddy? The news Shawniece had a bun in the oven was revealed by People, but intriguingly they DIDN’T reveal who the father is.

Fans were left wondering if it is Jephte Pierre — her husband on the show — or someone else, and were hoping to have the news confirmed on the Season 6 finale.

Soooo #mafs fans, Shawniece is pregnant. Do you all think she is still with Jephte? pic.twitter.com/fBKAhlUVLg — Bumble B. (@YaGirlAintBri) April 24, 2018

Looks like Shawniece from #MAFS is pregnant. No word yet on if Jephte is the father but most likely, he is. Congrats? pic.twitter.com/dEK5qRqh7N — tayne (@taynementdotcom) April 24, 2018

Shawniece told People: “When I found out I was pregnant, I was absolutely shocked. I was in the emergency room because I felt awful and had no idea what was wrong.

“They came back and told me all my symptoms were from pregnancy and that I was pregnant. I was totally shocked.”

However, she said she had “always wanted” to be a mother and that she felt that it was her life’s purpose, adding: “Life is a beautiful thing!”

**UPDATE**

Fans were left in even more of a tizzy after the Married at First Sight Facebook page posted the People story before the finale, and appeared to reveal that the baby daddy WAS Jephte.

They wrote: “We’re so happy for Shawniece and Jephte! 💖👶🏾🍼 Make sure you tune in to see which couples find happily ever

One fan said: “REALLY!!!! Why would they spoil the whole finale!!! BBBBOOOOOOOOO 😡.”

Another added: “WTHeck? News BEFORE the finale airs? REALLY? Talk about a spoiler alert .. this better be a joke!”