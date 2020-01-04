Home > Smallscreen

Married at First Sight Season 10 premiere’s top takeaways according to Twitter

By
4th January 2020 5:38 PM ET
Season 10s MAFS couples
Twitter has a lot to say about the new season of Married at First Sight and the couples that make up the season. Pic credit: Lifetime

The Season 10 premiere of Married at First Sight was a highly anticipated one. The first season with five couples and two-hour episodes promised to be “bigger and better” than the previous seasons, and Twitter seemed to agree.

Here is a list of the most talked-about things from the premiere, according to Twitter.

Katie and Her Indecisiveness

Katie was a hot topic on Wednesday night all because she couldn’t decide between marrying a stranger and some guy she casually dated, who decided once she was off the market that he loved her. Many Twitter users felt like Katie should have stopped the experiment immediately.

We still have yet to find out if Katie’s ex will become a problem for her new husband, but the way she talked about him on the premiere, it’s a likely possibility.

Michael’s Inside Out Shirt

Some sharp eyes noticed that Michael’s shirt was inside out at the tuxedo shop, and he had some deodorant stains showing.

Hey, at least he wears deodorant, right?

The Blue Suits

You get a blue suit! You get a blue suit! Everybody gets a blue suit! Or so it seems.

Not only did it appear that all of the men shopped at the same store but it also seems like the store may need to restock on blue suits.

Taylor’s Hair

Every season there’s a hair conversation and this time around, it was Taylor who has drawn the ire of the hair police.

Mindy and Her Traumatic Past

Mindy has gone through the death of her sister and a recent miscarriage. If her marriage ends too, it may be too much to handle.

The Lack of Weddings

Known to show at least one wedding on the premiere episode, the folks at Married at First Sight fooled us all when we didn’t get to see even a glimpse of the weddings on Wednesday.

With the first episode giving everyone this much to talk about, the rest of the season is sure to be entertaining.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.