Married at First Sight Season 10 premiere’s top takeaways according to Twitter

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Season 10 premiere of Married at First Sight was a highly anticipated one. The first season with five couples and two-hour episodes promised to be “bigger and better” than the previous seasons, and Twitter seemed to agree.

Here is a list of the most talked-about things from the premiere, according to Twitter.

Katie and Her Indecisiveness

Katie was a hot topic on Wednesday night all because she couldn’t decide between marrying a stranger and some guy she casually dated, who decided once she was off the market that he loved her. Many Twitter users felt like Katie should have stopped the experiment immediately.

Throw the whole Katie away, This is not fair to Derek #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/ltxXavvTvL — KG (@Kimmnng) January 2, 2020

We still have yet to find out if Katie’s ex will become a problem for her new husband, but the way she talked about him on the premiere, it’s a likely possibility.

Michael’s Inside Out Shirt

Some sharp eyes noticed that Michael’s shirt was inside out at the tuxedo shop, and he had some deodorant stains showing.

Why is he wearing his shirt inside out with deodorant stains? Didn’t he know he was going to be on tv? What’s wrong with him? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/arqtw2YctL — marie (@m_sarr) January 2, 2020

Hey, at least he wears deodorant, right?

The Blue Suits

You get a blue suit! You get a blue suit! Everybody gets a blue suit! Or so it seems.

Not only did it appear that all of the men shopped at the same store but it also seems like the store may need to restock on blue suits.

So we all getting married in blue suits this year? #MarriedAtFirstSight — Gloria Noemie (@Gloria_Noemie) January 4, 2020

Taylor’s Hair

Every season there’s a hair conversation and this time around, it was Taylor who has drawn the ire of the hair police.

Listen, I’m trying to give Taylor the benefit of the doubt, but if she’s still wearing this wet and wavy, 150 density #4/33 wig after the honeymoon episodes, I’m going to be forced to drag her for it on here #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/3XNiSyxF1r — AYo Esq. (@Ayo48) January 2, 2020

Nope. I won’t do this with Taylor w this dry wig and the colored contacts in this our lords year of 2020. I won’t be able to watch this if This is the best they can do #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/HMPqdfI16o — Lisa Bonet 🦕 (@mrslml17) January 2, 2020

Mindy and Her Traumatic Past

Mindy has gone through the death of her sister and a recent miscarriage. If her marriage ends too, it may be too much to handle.

Mindy has been through some trauma. Her sister dying and a miscarriage, damn that’s a lot #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/GehlCjPhMd — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 2, 2020

The Lack of Weddings

Known to show at least one wedding on the premiere episode, the folks at Married at First Sight fooled us all when we didn’t get to see even a glimpse of the weddings on Wednesday.

With the first episode giving everyone this much to talk about, the rest of the season is sure to be entertaining.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.