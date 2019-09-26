Married at First Sight renewed: Lifetime series is coming back for two bigger seasons — Here’s what is changing

Married at First Sight has been renewed for two more seasons! The news came soon after the Decision Day finale of Season 9. Now, MAFS fans can look forward to even more reality TV drama because along with the renewal comes news that the new seasons will be changing just a bit — and it’s all for the bigger and better.

With those two seasons of Married at First Sight comes the promise of more couples, longer episodes, and more drama per the preview that played on Lifetime during the finale. So what does that even mean?

According to an exclusive from Deadline, Season 10 is set to premiere in January 2020 and will take place in and around Washington D.C. It will feature 5 couples (compared to 3 in seasons 1-7 and 4 in seasons 8 and 9). And continuing this new bigger and better trend for the new seasons, each episode will be 2 hours long (compared to last seasons 90-minute episodes).

Season 11 is set in New Orleans and also will feature longer episodes and more couples. Both seasons will have 17 two-hour episodes.

Married at First Sight has become Lifetime’s highest-ranking show in the last two years. Season 9’s finale drew in 1.5 million viewers, which is a series high for a Married at First Sight episode on a single network ever.

Viewers tune in to see Deonna and Greg choose to stay married, along with Beth and Jamie, while Matt and Amber and Iris and Keith chose to divorce.

The premise of the show is a “modern-day take of arranged marriage”, where a group of experts match couples, who then meet at the alter, as strangers, to say, “I do.”

The show then follows the couples from their wedding, to their honeymoon, to everyday life for several weeks, before they have to decide whether to stay married or get a divorce. 29 couples have been matched so far, with 8 of the couples still married. Four couples have even had babies!

Married at first sight is produced by Kinetic Content.