Married at First Sight is casting for Season 11 in New Orleans

Married at First Sight is now casting for Season 11 in New Orleans. The popular Lifetime network series, where complete strangers are matched by a panel of experts and married before ever meeting, is coming back for two more seasons.

Season 10, airing during January 2020, has already been cast, but Season 11 is looking for participants to join that currently live in New Orleans.

The call was posted on the Married at First Sight’s casting pages on Lifetime’s website. Per the casting application, applicants need to be available November 16-17, 2019, November 22-25, 2019, and January 24-February 2, 2020.

The casting application asks for a full-face and full-body picture and asks questions regarding views on marriage, race, preference, and physical preferences.

MAFS Season 11 details

Season 11 is set to have five couples (one more than Season 8 and 9’s four couples and Seasons 1-7’s three couples) and the episodes are set to air for two hours (half an hour longer than Season 9).

The show is a current take on arranged marriages. The three experts, Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles, match the couples and coach them through seven weeks of marriage. That includes the wedding, honeymoon, and everyday life.

Season 9 ended in September 2019, with two couples (Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice and Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeil) choosing to stay married. The remaining two couples (Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell and Matt Gwynne and Amber Bowles) chose to divorce. The season cast its first virgin (Iris Caldwell) and replaced former expert Jessica Griffin, with newcomer Viviana Coles. Married at First Sight Season 9 finished with the highest number of viewers since the 2014 series premiere, with 1.7 million viewers.

If you are interested in applying for Married at First Sight and live in the New Orleans area, you can apply now. Married at First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content and airs on Lifetime.

MAFS Season 10 will air in January 2020 on Lifetime.