Married at First Sight exclusive: Meet Matt Gwynne, a professional basketball player who is ready for love

Married at First Sight is back for Season 9 with all new couples and a new night too.

Taking their talents to Charlotte, North Carolina, the relationship experts matched four new couples for Lifetime viewers to meet in tonight’s premiere, including Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles.

In this MAFS exclusive, Matt explains why he decided to look for love with the help of the relationship experts and ultimately, get married to a stranger.

As a professional basketball player, Matt enjoyed living and working overseas but now that he’s getting ready to settle down, he’s ready to find love too.

Matt is 31 years old and spent the last seven years playing basketball overseas in Europe and Latin America. Because of his busy schedule, and the fact that he only gets to come home for a couple of months each year, Matt had trouble finding love in the past.

In this sneak peek, Matt talks about his perfect match and even addresses height. Since he is six-feet-nine, he’s hoping his match is on the tall side and even jokes that their wedding pictures would be kind of awkward if she’s not.

As we’ll see when Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs tonight, Amber Bowles isn’t tall and only comes up to Matt’s shoulders.

Let’s see if she’ll put on heels as Matt talked about in his introduction video or if the “sassy tomboy” will opt for flats.

Married at First Sight’s Matchmaking Special airs on Wednesday at 8/7c and the Season 9 premiere follows at 9/8c on Lifetime.