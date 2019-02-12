Married at First Sight alcohol debate: Luke accuses Kate of drinking too much

Luke has taken aim at Kate again on Married at First Sight, this time for allegedly drinking too much. Pic credit: Lifetime

The latest Married at First Sight sneak peek hints at a new issue for Luke and Kate. After weeks of watching this MAFS couple struggle, mostly because of Luke’s addmitted lack of attraction, he’s now criticizing his wife for her drinking.

In a meeting with Dr. Pepper Schwartz, the issue of drinking comes up with Luke complaining that Kate is just doing too much of it.

In the clip, we can see the relationship expert confront Kate about the issue as well as Luke’s concern that Kate is using alcohol as a coping mechanism.

In the confessional, Kate says she is “shocked” that this is now an issue for Luke, especially since he’s the one giving her all the alcohol.

So now we just have to wonder why Luke is suggesting Kate has a drinking problem. Is this just another way for Luke to sabotage his marriage? He’s been accused of doing as much on prior episodes.

Since the day they walked down the aisle, Luke has made it clear that he’s just not that into Kate. He even started a huge controversy after their first post-wedding kiss, telling her that he felt “repulsed” and “dead inside.”

Another time Luke took issue with Kate was during their honeymoon in Costa Rica when she admitted to being a social smoker. Kate told Luke that when she’s out with friends, she’ll sometimes smoke a cigarette with them but she doesn’t just light up out of habit.

That sent Luke spiraling too. He was completely grossed out that Kate would ever put a cigarette to her lips. When Kate vowed never to touch them again in an effort to appease him, he still didn’t seem satisfied.

Now with accusations that she drinks too much, many Married at First Sight viewers may be asking when is enough, enough? It seems like nothing Kate does will make him happy.

Check out the clip below and see what you think about the latest MAFS drama between Luke and Kate.

Married At First Sight – Ep. 808 | Tonight at 9/8c 🗣 Calling the experts!!! 😟 The Married At First Sight couples have a few things to work on! Watch an all-new episode TONIGHT at 9/8c. Posted by Married At First Sight on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.