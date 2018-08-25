Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars returns with the Lovers & Liars for 2018

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars is about to return for Season 13, this time with a group called Lovers & Liars.

The cast is a good mix of reality stars, all of them with some sort of issue or drama they need to resolve. With the show returning in just a few weeks, there is plenty to find out about the participants before it begins.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 2018 Cast

Pauly D from Jersey Shore is there with his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Aubrey O’Day. The two met on Famously Single and decided to give their relationship a shot beyond the show. Now, they are trying to find out if moving forward is worth it.

Kim Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is also in the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars house. Her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Wynn Katz is with her. The two have been seeing one another for six years but neither can commit to something more serious.

Momma Dee and Ernest have also joined Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. She is from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and he is her husband. He spent several years in jail after she put him there and now, they are trying to see if they can work past all of that.

Desiree Siegfried and her husband, Chris Siegfried have signed on to join Marriage BootCamp: Reality Stars. The two met on The Bachelorette when she “settled” for him. They have been married for a couple of years and have already started a family together.

Finally, Puma and his wife, Quani from Black Ink Crew were enlisted to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. They appear to have some issues with communication and her hanging on to her last name is really eating away at her husband.

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Season 13 begins on September 7 at 8/7c on WETv.