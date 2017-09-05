Manhunt: Unabomber exclusive clip shows FBI circling in on Kaczynski’s cabin

Watch an exclusive clip from this week’s Manhunt: Unabomber, as FBI and SWAT teams circle in on Ted Kaczynski’s remote cabin in the woods.

The race to find him heats up after slavish detailed linguistic forensic work by profiler Jim Fitzgerald (Sam Worthington).

In the episode we see Fitzgerald gathering the key evidence which green-lights the search warrant needed for Kaczynski’s cabin in Montana.

In our clip, the FBI has staked out a huge operation with three teams armed and ready.

Before the arrest, the UNABOM task force (UTF) stationed a team to surveil Kaczynski’s cabin, but the operation was sniffed out by CBS News.

CBS News gives lead Don Ackerman (Chris Noth) 24 hours before they go wide with the news that the FBI are close to an arrest.

With the clock ticking, Stan Cole (Jeremy Bobb) races to Montana to lead the operation on the ground.

Meanwhile, Fitz and Andy Genelli (Ben Weber) are in a race to gather the hard linguistic evidence in Ted’s writings that will connect him to the Unabomber’s Manifesto.

They need evidence that will hold up in a court of law.

Cole works with local FBI Agent Tom McDaniel and Forest Service officer Jerry Burns to plan their approach to Ted’s cabin.

SWAT and other FBI agents are deployed, with the massive operation waiting and ready for Fitz to find the necessary evidence they need for a proper search warrant.

It is an oddball alliteration, “eat your cake and have it too”, which Fitz finds in both the Manifesto and in one of Ted’s letters. Bingo.

This is how he convinced a Federal Judge to sign the search warrant to set the arrest in motion.

With Cole’s teams placed ready for action, they successfully rout Ted out of the cabin and put him in handcuffs.

Inside the cabin there lies a final bomb that Ted had built.

Finally, the work is done and the teams are celebrating, except for Fitz.

His work has rendered him isolated, his family removed, his circle of friends non-existent.

To make matters worse, Fitz drives to Montana and finds that Cole is being lauded by the FBI and that his bosses are also on TV appearing to take credit for Fitz’s detective work.

Fitz will also head back to Ted’s empty cabin, for reasons you will find out…

