Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee shares her journey after losing her mother to cancer

It has been almost a month since Mackenzie McKee said goodbye to her mother, Angie Douthit.

For almost 2 years, Angie fought stage four cancer and she outlived the doctor’s predictions by almost 6 months. However, on December 9, Angie had to say goodbye to her family as she passed away late at night.

Mackenzie didn’t say much around the time of her mother’s death, but she’s opening up on Twitter, documenting how she got through the holidays without her beloved mother.

Just yesterday, she revealed that she would be doing fine one minute and then “have a level 10 mental breakdown out of no where.”

I’ll be super ok and than have a level 10 mental break down out of no where … — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 6, 2020

Earlier this month, she revealed that one of her favorite things is looking back at the pictures and videos of her mother she took before she passed away. She admits that it may have driven her mother crazy, but that she has no regrets at all.

My favorite thing about this year will be that I have all the videos and photos of my mom that I took on my phone last year. Probs drove her crazy but I don’t regret it 💗 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2020

Mackenzie admitted that, while she’s usually all about partying and having fun New Year’s Eve, she decided that she would treat it as any other day. As she pointed out in her heartbreaking tweet, her wounds wouldn’t go away come midnight, so it would be better to just go to bed. However, she did add that she is trying.

Usually I’m all about ringing in the new year. But my wounds won’t go away at midnight so imma just act like it’s simply a new day and hope to find some kind of motivation another day. I’m trying though 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 31, 2019

One great thing is that she has friends who rally around her during this difficult time. She posted a tweet about two of her friends driving to see her over the holiday season.

My work girls drove down to see me yesterday and just sit with me and it meant the world to me. I needed that @lovablecoach @tumblebug77 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 30, 2019

Mackenzie has even contemplated getting a tattoo of her mother’s thumbprint. One follower shared her tattoo of a thumbprint and a heart rate reading. Mackenzie admitted that she didn’t have her mother’s heart rate, but she did love the idea.

We didn’t get a heart rate 😌 but I love this so much — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 30, 2019

Even though the holiday season was hard on Mackenzie, she did reflect on her mother’s strength just one year prior, where she ran a 5K race while being in pain.

Taking down the Christmas decorations in mommas house they she put up only two weeks before going to be with Jesus. She did this all in so much pain and never once complained. Heck she ran a 5 k with me 😢 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 28, 2019

Today just always the same as every other Christmas. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 26, 2019

But she did share one tweet that seemed to hit home with many of her followers – “so when will I feel human again?”

So when will I feel human again? — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 27, 2019

Many of her followers reached out with similar feelings after losing their parents. Even though Mackenzie may be struggling with her feelings now, it appears she has a large supportive network in her Teen Mom fan base.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.