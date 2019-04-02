Luke Cuccurullo gay after all? Kate Sisk stuns on Married at First Sight Decision Day

Married at First Sight fans left out a collective sigh of relief when Kate Sisk said she wanted a divorce from Luke Cuccurullo. After a season of ups and downs (mostly downs), the only surprise was how hard the decision was for her.

In return, Luke also opted for divorce and even admitted himself that the attraction just wasn’t there. But was the issue really that he just wasn’t into blonde beauties such as Kate? Previously, it was revealed that his many exes were more exotic women but it turns out that may not even have been Luke’s issue with Kate.

After all was said and done and the credits were rolling, a sneak peek for the upcoming Married at First Sight Season 8 finale is where the real shocker came from. It was then that we hear Luke and Kate squabbling as they spoke to the experts again.

Then, Kate revealed something that Married at First Sight viewers have wondered about all season long. It starts when Luke saying, “You pull up your list on your phone of 40 reasons that I’m gay…”

Then Kate shrugs and says, “Your Facebook page still says to this day that you’re in a relationship with a man. I’m sorry!”

For what it’s worth, Luke Cuccurullo’s Facebook page doesn’t indicate that he’s in a relationship with a man to those who aren’t his friends. It’s not clear if it still says that or if his personal information is just private from those he is not friends with.

What we did notice while investigating this bombshell is that he has a picture of another man as his profile photo. That said, it doesn’t look like he’s in a relationship with that man and is probably just using the shocker and the photo to spread the #InductPulver hashtag on his shirt.

After a bit of digging, we were able to discover the identity of the man in the photo. His name is Etienne Diaz and his Facebook page says that he is a ballet dancer in Philadelphia and that he is engaged to Mayara Piniero.

After searching that same #InductPulver hashtag on Instagram, we did find the below photo of Luke and Etienne together wearing matching shirts on Instagram three days ago.

The photo was shared by UFC fighter Jens Pulver, which helps the hashtag to make sense.

Luke Cuccurullo’s Instagram account is still private like the rest of his social media as Married at First Sight has required that of their couples for at least the last few seasons of the show in order to keep spoilers at bay.

