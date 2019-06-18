Ludwing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way steals the spotlight with advice for Laura about marrying Aladin

On every season of 90 Day Fiance, there seems to be a breakout star who isn’t a part of the main cast. This is no different for the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and this time around, all eyes are on Ludwing, Laura’s level-headed friend who tries to reason with her about her decision to move to Qatar for Aladin.

On the TLC series, Laura calls Ludwing her adopted brother, meaning that they are very close. If anyone can get through to her, it’s likely him. But even after he warns Laura not to let her heart get broken, the 51-year old from Florida still moves forward with her plans.

What is on Ludwing’s grilled cheese sandwich?

That hasn’t stopped 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers from wanting to know more about Ludwing, especially after watching him prepare food. Anyone up for a grilled cheese with olives and honey?

Laura is a big fan of Ludwing’s Grilled Cheese! The recipe is: buttered bread, cheese, honey and black kalamata olives…#90DayFiance — TLC Network (@TLC) June 18, 2019

Ludwing was very honest with Laura on the latest episode of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Getting straight to the point, he asked what Aladin might do if, down the road, he met someone younger and decided he wanted to have kids.

That’s a valid point since Laura isn’t sure if she can even have kids anymore and 29-year-old Aladin really might want to grow his family at some point.

That didn’t stop Laura from marrying her Prince Charming. In fact, she did so after knowing him for only 9 days! Learning about their quick marriage was enough to send Ludwing into fits.

“It blows my mind that she married somebody after nine days of meeting him,” Ludwing said. “I mean, what is she thinking about?”

Laura is already married to Aladin!

As it turns out, Laura was thinking about how things will be during a visit to Qatar. Being that the country is very conservative and Muslim, in order for them to have a “proper visit”, they would need to be married. And by proper visit, Laura likely meant that they wanted to sleep together.

Not only is Ludwing a straight shooter but he’s also pretty funny. As he talks to starry-eyed Laura about the possible reality of her plans to move across the world, he is quick with the jokes and has viewers cracking up.

'If I put myself in her shoes… I would be taller, cause she wears high heels' 😂 Ludwing got jokes lol #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UFW00Dmd3g — Sanna 🇫🇮👻🥇 (@ScorpioFIN) June 18, 2019

With Laura headed to Qatar to be with Aladin, many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are hoping to see more of Ludwing in upcoming episodes.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.