Luann de Lesseps relapse: The court doesn’t think she takes her sobriety seriously

Luann de Lesseps has failed a sobriety test and therefore, has officially relapsed. The news comes after a report obtained by PEOPLE magazine that outlines how Luann failed a test in late April after another incident, where she failed to provide proof that she had completed AA meetings.

PEOPLE magazine received a statement from Luann de Lesseps, who claimed that she takes her sobriety very seriously despite drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a show in Chicago.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle. I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

After failing the test, her probation officer offered her various solutions, solutions that she turned down.

The reality star was “offered to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment and she declined due to her touring schedule,” the court documents said. “The subject was also given the option to be fitted with an alcohol ankle monitoring device in which she declined stated that it is too intrusive.”

“It appears to affiant that the subject is not serious about her sobriety of the orders of the court. In order to effectively address [her] current relapse, de Lesseps has to be ‘available’ to participate.”

The court has not made a decision about how to handle the failed sobriety test, but it appears that the court doesn’t think that Luann de Lesseps is taking her sobriety seriously. She previously avoided jail time after she accepted a plea deal, which included her specific probation requirements.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.