Love Island USA couple update: Who is ending 2019 together?
27th December 2019 8:46 PM ET
It has been five months since Love Island USA ended. Several couples left the villa together and some came together after the show ended.
The CBS show won’t return until next summer, which means it could be months before fans get a reunion show if there is one at all. Until then, social media is the biggest clue fans have to determine who is ending 2019 together and who has called it quits.
Kelsey Jurewicz and Weston Richey
After jumping from lady to lady, Kelsey Jurewicz was the one to catch Weston Richey’s eye and keep it. There was a little turmoil in the beginning, but the Texas cowboy won the heart of the Long Island beauty.
Weston and Emily have found a way to make distance and life outside the Fiji villa work. They recently spent the holidays together and looked happier than ever. It is a bit shocking that Emily and Weston are still a couple — fans were certainly betting against the duo.
View this post on Instagram
WHO IS THE BETTER SANTA!? Emily or Weston COMMENT BELOW! ⬇️⬇️ Yes that’s me in a grinch costume on a jet ski! @emilysalch97 • • • • • #christmas #grinch #elf #santa #happyholidays #christmastree #happy #picoftheday #love #loveisland #red #december #photooftheday #dallas #northpark #dfw #texas #couplegoals
Caro Viee and Ray Gantt
Another one that did a little bed hoping was Caro Viee — but she finally found her match in Ray Gantt. She was looking for “the one” and would not settle for anything less than her soulmate. As the weeks in the villa began to wind down, Ray walked in and captured Caro’s heart.
The duo is still going strong — months later. Ray even gushed over his lady love in a birthday tribute to Caro on Instagram. It looks like Caro and Ray are getting their happily ever after, so far, at least.
View this post on Instagram
PSA: Before the day is over, I just wanted to take the time to wish @caroviee a HAPPY 22ND BIRTHDAY. Who would've known that @loveislandusa would bring us together on an island in Fiji?? From the start of things, I knew you were special and as time went on, not only did you prove me right but you've taught me so much about myself and for that I'm so grateful. When we're together, you never fail to keep a smile on my face especially when we're having our deep convos or just joking around. From your core values to your heart of gold and beautiful smile, even your big forehead😂❤️… I can't get enough! Thanks for being the most genuine and loving woman I've ever met!! Wishing I was with you in London right now, but I know your girls got you so take a shot for me! It's all about you today, so HAPPY DEUCE DEUCE DAY! 😘❤️🙌🏾
Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett
Kyra Green and Cashel Barrett’s road to love was not easy. In the end, though, she realized he was her soulmate, and they embarked on a romance after the CBS reality TV show. Cashel and Kyra were all over each other’s social media feeds for months. They even started a YouTube channel together.
In October, they shocked fans by revealing they broke up by posting a video to their channel. However, as of the end of November, they were back together. Kyra had been posting photos of them together, sparking fans to ask if they reunited. Finally, she replied yes in the comments section. They will be ringing in the new year together.
Alex Stewart and Dylan Curry
Alex Stewart was smitten with Dylan Curry from the second he entered the Fiji villa. They quickly coupled up and spent the rest of the show falling in love. After the show ended, Alex and Dylan were all over social media together.
Fans were convinced they were the real deal, but their love did not last. They used Instagram stories to announce their breakup at the end of November. It sounds mutual. Both of them cited that romance does not always work out the way people hoped.
View this post on Instagram
“PB&J or Grilled Cheese?”-Me “It’s a decision I’m not sure I can make”- Xandra . . . . Xaaandraa Update!! I mean this chick is just an absolute champ. Ice Hockey growin up must have made her tough cause she hasn’t complained yet. Her stitches and the rubberbands all came out of her Jaw yesterday! Thought having her jaw rubber banded shut would keep her quiet… but she juuuust keeeeepsss taaaalking….. IN ALL SERIOUSNESS! We appreciate all the love and well wishes 🤘👌. #loveisland #loveislanduk #loveislandusa #xandra #alexanddylan #iloveyou #nyjets
Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli
Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli won the first season of Love Island USA. They were coupled up from the beginning and in love by the time they walked out of the villa. Zac and Elizabeth found love and won money — not a bad way to spend their summer.
Fans were convinced the duo was in it for the long haul. Sadly, that was not the case. Zac took to Instagram Stories two weeks ago to reveal that he and Elizabeth had gone their separate ways. He explained that they made the decision together and will be forever grateful for meeting on the reality TV show.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t even put in words all the emotions I have going on right now. @zacmirabelli you mean the absolute world to me and I’m in love with you, us, and all of our memories. We are the fairy tale I have been dreaming of my entire life. I’m never going to stop asking myself where on earth did you come from. Thank you to my family, friends, fellow islanders and everyone else who has been supporting me throughout this journey of a lifetime. @loveislandusa @cbstv I am forever grateful for this opportunity. The sky is the limit. 🦋Elizabeth
Other couples that called it quits after Love Island USA include Yamen Sanders and Aissata Diallo. They ended their romance because he wanted a second chance with Christen McAllister. The romance was short-lived for Yamen and Christen as well. She revealed when the cast reunited in October that she was single again.
Eric Hall and Alana Morrison got flirty with each other at the cast reunion. They alluded to a possible romance but played coy in all of the social media videos. Neither one has commented on whether or not they have made a love connection.
Love Island USA will return in summer 2020 on CBS.