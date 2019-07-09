Love Island USA cast: Who is who on CBS show?

Love Island USA premieres tonight and we have the full list of contestants that will kick off Season 1 of the show.

As the contestants are added throughout the season, we’ll update the list. So, if you’re ever looking for the contestants on the show, bookmark this page and the newbies will be added at the bottom of the list.

Cashel Barnett

Cashel Barnett is a 27-year-old musician from Sacramento, California. He’s a hopeless romantic who wears his heart on his sleeve.

He admits that he already has a ring for the woman he wants to propose to — he just needs the girl. He has a degree in English with a minor in Business Administration from Fordham University.

Barnett loves the outdoors, snowboarding and skateboarding.

Cashel Barnett Instagram: @cashelb

Kyra Green

Kyra Green is a 22-year-old woman from Los Angeles. She’s also a musician. Even though she grew up in a musical family in New York, she moved to Los Angeles with her band, 212 Green.

She’s now on Love Island USA with the hopes of finding love. She wants a person who is confident and someone who doesn’t mind giving and helping others, as she works with charities herself.

Kyra Green Instagram: @kyra212green

Zac Mirabelli

Zac Mirabelli is a 22-year-old guy from Chicago. He’s currently a grocery store cashier and a football player in college, plus he’s already looking for his future wife.

Zac calls himself a family man and he looks forward to finding someone who he can rely on and be best friends with for the rest of his life.

Zac Mirabelli Instagram: @zacmirabelli

Alana Morrison

Alana Morrison is a 21-year-old college student from New Haven, CT. She’s looking for love, but she claims that she has never been in a serious relationship.

Going on Love Island USA will hopefully open some doors for romance that she won’t find in her small town of New Haven.

Her ideal partner is funny, adventurous, and ambitious. This former prom queen is ready for an optimistic love connection.

Alana Morrison Instagram: @simplyy_alana

Weston Richey

Weston Richey is a 25-year-old photographer from Dallas. He calls himself a Southern Gentleman and the ladies may be happy to know that he’s just as good with a hammer as he is with a camera.

He knows how to fix things around the house while looking good doing it. Weston claims he’s no redneck, but you will be seeing him with his cowboy hat on Love Island USA.

Weston Richey Instagram: @westonrichey

Yamen Sanders

Yamen Sanders is a 24-year-old real-estate agent from Los Angeles. He has something in common with another contestant — he’s a former college football player. But he’s also looking for that special woman he can call his own.

His father used to be a professional basketball player and he grew up around the world, resulting in him becoming fluent in Italian. That could win over some of the ladies.

Yamen Sanders Instagram: @yamensanders

Mallory Santic

Mallory Santic is a 25-year-old analyst for Nike. She lives in Vancouver, WA. In her CBS bio, she acknowledges that she has an odd job description, but she also loves hanging with friends and socializing with people.

And that’s why Love Island USA could be a great place for her to find love. Mallory loves attention and romance, so she expects cards and candy on Valentine’s Day.

Mallory Santic Instagram: @mallorysantic

Alexandra Stewart

Alexandra Steward is a 25-year-old publicist from Los Angeles. She’s a self-proclaimed tomboy, who grew up playing sports, such as field hockey and ice hockey in Pennsylvania.

She’s the kind of girl who can watch football with the guys, but also have close friendships with women who she meets in random places.

Alexandra is coming out of a rocky relationship, but she’s ready to find love and find that special someone.

Alexandra Stewart Instagram: @alexstewart11

Caroline ‘Caro’ Viehweg

Caroline Viehweg goes by the name Caro. She’s a 21-year-old marketing student from Los Angeles. She’s quite the package, as she’s fluent in three languages.

She’s looking for a man who will travel the world with her before settling down. She wants someone who is hardworking, honest, straight forward, and open-minded.

This could be quite the demands for the guys on Love Island USA.

Caroline ‘Caro’ Viehweg Instagram: @caroviee

Elizabeth Weber

Elizabeth Weber is a 24-year-old advertising executive from New York City. Even though she’s currently living in the big apple, she’s originally from a small town in Michigan.

Weber is ready to try her luck on Love Island USA as she’s tired of dating apps and the results they give her. She has a big family with over 30 cousins, so she may want a family of her own one day.

Weber is also looking for someone confident, and she’s not shy about wanting a man who can sing.

Elizabeth Weber Instagram: @ewebzz

Michael Yi

Michael Yi is a 29-year-old model from Miami. He’s actually a working model, who spends much of his time on the road in front of the camera.

That means he doesn’t have time to really go on dates and get to know someone. He’s hoping that Love Island USA is the place where he meets the girl for him, so he has someone in his corner who will cheer him on from the sidelines as he travels and works.

Michael doesn’t like dating apps but instead prefers the old fashioned way of connecting with women.

Michael Yi Instagram: @realmichaelyi

Love Island USA airs Tuesday at 8/7c on CBS.