Love & Hip Hop’s Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are married!

Congrats are in order for Love and Hip Hop’s Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena. The two tied the knot on October 7 in a ceremony attended by family, friends, and of course, the Love and Hip Hop cameras.

Neither of the two has confirmed the nuptials, but there are videos all over social media of the ceremony.

Erica also posted a hint on her Instagram story.

And then, there’s this video, posted by The Shade Room:

Safaree also included this little tidbit on his Instagram story:

Safaree, a rapper/songwriter turned television personality who became well known while dating rapper Nicki Minaj, met Erica, a former model turned television personality, who was once engaged to rapper Bow Wow, on the VH1 show Scared Famous. The two got engaged in December 2018.

Congrats are in order for #Safaree and #EricaMena who just got engaged 💍 🔥🙌🏿

Via: Instagram/showtime_e21 pic.twitter.com/GmNuKo5mrQ — BET (@BET) December 25, 2018

The two had a rumored break up in May when fellow Love and Hip Hop castmate Joe Budden announced on his podcast, that the couple had called it quits. Erica took to social media to announce that the rumors were untrue. To squash the rumors for good, Safaree then posted a photo on Twitter that read, “I miss my F**KING WOMAN”.

Erica retweeted it and replied, “I got plans for you once I get home”.

I got plans for you once I get home. 😋 https://t.co/JhpBmw2l12 — Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) May 20, 2019

The couple also just announced that they are expecting. This is the first child for Safaree, and the second for Erica, who has a son, King Conde, from a previous relationship.

In a series of adorable VH1 videos, the parents-to-be discuss their feelings about the new arrival, and whether they might be having a boy or girl.

.@iamErica_Mena and @iamSafaree

are SO excited for their new bundle of joy, they decided to share their gender reveal with the WORLD! 💙? or 💗? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/yi3ZP401rD — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) October 1, 2019

Safaree also posted on Instagram, a sonogram of the baby, who has a distinct feature of his.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Samuels!