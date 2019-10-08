Home > Smallscreen

Love & Hip Hop’s Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are married!

8th October 2019 11:38 AM ET
Safaree and Erica-No Regular Girl
Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena tied the knot. Pic credit: No Regular Girl Video-Safaree (ft.Jahmiel)/YouTube

Congrats are in order for Love and Hip Hop’s Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena.  The two tied the knot on October 7 in a ceremony attended by family, friends, and of course, the Love and Hip Hop cameras.

Neither of the two has confirmed the nuptials, but there are videos all over social media of the ceremony.

Erica also posted a hint on her Instagram story.

Erica Mena's Instagram story
A wedding photo posted on Erica Mena’s Instagram story.

And then, there’s this video, posted by The Shade Room:

Safaree also included this little tidbit on his Instagram story:

Safaree, a rapper/songwriter turned television personality who became well known while dating rapper Nicki Minaj,  met Erica, a former model turned television personality, who was once engaged to rapper Bow Wow, on the VH1 show Scared Famous. The two got engaged in December 2018.

The two had a rumored break up in May when fellow Love and Hip Hop castmate Joe Budden announced on his podcast, that the couple had called it quits. Erica took to social media to announce that the rumors were untrue. To squash the rumors for good, Safaree then posted a photo on Twitter that read, “I miss my F**KING WOMAN”.

Erica retweeted it and replied, “I got plans for you once I get home”.

The couple also just announced that they are expecting. This is the first child for Safaree, and the second for Erica, who has a son, King Conde, from a previous relationship.

In a series of adorable VH1 videos, the parents-to-be discuss their feelings about the new arrival, and whether they might be having a boy or girl.

Safaree also posted on Instagram, a sonogram of the baby, who has a distinct feature of his.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Samuels!

Starla Tobias

