Love & Hip Hop star Mariahlynn tells Remy Ma she has body-confidence issues after online comments

Love & Hip Hop star Mariahlynn has revealed she struggles with body-confidence issues because of comments made about her online.

The rapper says she isn’t happy with the way she looks in a conversation with co-star Remy Ma on this week’s episode of the VH1 show, adding that she is considering getting plastic surgery because of what others have said about her on the internet.

Remy offers her some sage advice, telling her that if she wants work done because she wants it done then that’s fine, but not to get under the knife if it’s because of what other people have said.

She tells Mariahlynn: “I think you look fine. Anything that you’re not happy with, if you want to change it because of you, I’ll co-sign it all day. I will never ever, ever co-sign something because everyone else says they don’t like x, y and z about my body, I’m just not.”

Love & Hip Hop airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.