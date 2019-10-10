Love & Hip Hop: New York originals Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones are returning

Love & Hip Hop: New York royalty is returning home. Original cast members Jim Jones and his long-time partner Chrissy Lampkin are set to return to the series, as confirmed by Jones on The Breakfast Club on Thursday.

“Chrissy is going back on Love and Hip Hop,” Jim said in the interview. “She will be on Love and Hip Hop. I told them I’ll jump on a couple episodes and support her.”

“She did great business with Mona. They came to a hell of an agreement, which it kind of made me smile how she did her business,” Jim continued. “It was just kind of dope.”

He then went on to brag on his woman, saying, “I had nothing to do with it. I made sure I stayed out of it because I’m more emotionally tied to it than anything else. She was able to separate the two, the emotion and the business, and she got a dope a** deal done.”

This news is special to the fans, considering that when the franchise originally aired in 2012, Chrissy was the star, giving the viewers a glance into her life and relationship with a major hip hop artist.

The first season also included other cast members such as Yandy Smith, long time girlfriend of Mendecees Harris, and Jim Jones’ former manager, Olivia, of 50 Cent’s Candy Shop fame, Emily B., the girlfriend of Fabolous, and Somaya Reece. Chrissy and Jim also landed a spin-off show, Chrissy & Mr. Jones.

There was some drama in the past between Jim and Love and Hip Hop’s executive producer Mona Scott-Young. He was extremely vocal about Mona stealing the concept of Love and Hip Hop from Chrissy. It seems like that has been ironed out now.

Check out the interview here:

Love & Hip Hop: New York is expected to return to VH1 later this year.