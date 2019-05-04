Love & Hip Hop New York: Joe Budden and Cyn Santana break up just months after engagement

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana saw their fair share of ups and downs on Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: New York but ultimately, Joe proposed and Cyn accepted.

Now, it has been reported that Joe and Cyn have called it quits after an explosive fight and there’s plenty of evidence online that the two really may have broken up.

Hollywood Life was first to report on the latest Love & Hip Hop break up.

A source told them, “Cyn is no longer wearing her engagement ring and she has wiped Joe from her page, they have split. It just happened, he’s gone on tour right now and they had a blowout fight. It’s very fresh.”

While Joe Budden still has photos of Cyn Santana on his Instagram account, she has wiped her social media of any trace of her alleged former fiance. According to VH1, the pair have also unfollowed each other on social media.

Throughout the season on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Cyn and Joe dealt with Cyn’s postpartum depression as well as her complaints that he just wasn’t affectionate enough with her. Cyn wanted much more physical contact and Joe seemed satisfied with the way things were.

Many Love & Hip Hop fans wondered if their age difference was to blame with Cyn being just 26 years old and Joe 38. Ultimately, he proposed during one of his podcasts — a proposal that was seen on the show.

Joe even vowed to do better about meeting Cyn’s physical needs and seemed to really want to make things work.

It’s not clear exactly why the two have reportedly split just four months after the big proposal and with so much work put into their relationship. However, with the split being so new, many fans are still hoping there is time for reconciliation.

They saying @Cyn_Santana and @JoeBudden broke up please tell me it ain’t so 🤷🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — ShayLoyalty (@loyalty_shay) May 3, 2019

Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 10 isn’t expected to premiere until late fall 2019 on VH1.