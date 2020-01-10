Love & Hip Hop: Miami fans ready for Joseline Hernandez, Premadonna feud after barely appearing in Season 3 premiere

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Love & Hip Hop Miami is back for Season 3 and, along with it, is the highly anticipated return of the Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez.

Joseline’s return to Love & Hip Hop has been one of the most exciting things about the return of the Miami franchise, but some VH1 viewers are speaking out after the premiere, and they aren’t happy.

Joseline only appeared in the final moments of the show, and some were hoping to jump right into the drama as the premiere unfolded.

It seems that we should have expected a big tease of Joseline as the premiere played out. After all, that’s all we got in the initial supertease too when she showed up right at the end

What we can say is that Joseline’s LHHMIA debut was brief, but a sneak peek of what’s to come is proof that things are going to get hot in Miami very, very fast.

Read More Joe Budden denies Cyn Santana split, footage of alleged other woman surfaces

The Puerto Rican Princess is still feuding with Premadonna and seems to have brought that beef (or should we say pork?) to Miami as both women are not cast members, and they are still at it.

In a sneak peek at the end of the Season 3 premiere, Joseline made sure to let Premadonna know that all is still not well, even four years later. In the clip, Premadonna is seen performing as a confessional of Joseline begins to play behind her.

“What’s up, pretty piggy, its the Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez, and you in my city, I decided to give you a gift,” Joseline says.

Then, someone walks toward Premadonna, who is still on stage, with a tray of roasted pig compliments of Joseline.

If this is any indication of the drama to come, buckle up and get ready because Joseline Hernandez is ready to take back her throne.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.