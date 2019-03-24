Love, Death & Robots Season 2 on Netflix: Release date, cast, trailer, plot, and everything we know

24th March 2019 8:42 PM ET

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 promises a lot more captivating adult animated sci-fi/fantasy stories, and fans are looking forward to another season of the anthology series following the launch of the first season on Netflix.

After binge-watching the first 18 episodes of the anthology series, which dropped on Netflix on March 15, fans want to know if Love, Death & Robots will return for Season 2 and when it is likely to return.

While we await word from Netflix about what is next for Love, Death & Robots (LDR), here are answers to your questions about the future of the series.

Will Love, Death & Robots Season 2 happen?

Love, Death & Robots has not been officially renewed for Season 2. However, the warm audience reception to the first season of the series — a collection of self-contained sci-fi and fantasy stories — bodes well for the future of the series on Netflix.

Love Death + Robots lands on Netflix TONIGHT at 12AM PST. Watch the live countdown now: https://t.co/KJd4AIy5yO pic.twitter.com/wtlP08M3Sr — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 14, 2019

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 release date

Fans may have a long wait ahead before the series returns to TV screens.

The series is an anthology and Season 1 consisted of a collection of unique, self-contained adult animated stories contributed by various animation producers from around the world. The varied styles, structures and unconventional approach of some of the producers make it difficult to predict how long production will take even if Netflix quickly renews the series for a fresh season.

Despite the favorable audience reception to Season 1, it remains uncertain how soon or even if Netflix plans to commit itself to another season of the series.

Added to the uncertainty is the fact that the show creator Tim Miller is expected to be busy working on Terminator: Dark Fate, which is scheduled to be released in November 2019. Miller’s schedule makes it unlikely that production of Season 2 will start until very late in 2019, even if Netflix renews the series early enough this year.

However, if production starts late this year in December or early in 2020, the series could premiere on Netflix before the end of 2020 or early in 2021.

Where can I watch Love, Death & Robots Seasons 1 and 2?

Love, Death & Robots is a Netflix original. Thus, the current season is available for streaming only on Netflix. Similarly, the upcoming Season 2 will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Love, Death & Robots production details

Love, Death & Robots is an adult animated anthology series created by Tim Miller. The series, which premiered on Netflix on March 15, 2019, is executive produced by Miller along with Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Jennifer Miller.

Love, Death & Robots Season 1 consists of 18 different episodes. Each episode had a self-contained plot and storyline with a duration varying from about five to 18 minutes.

The production companies that contributed to the Season 1 anthology series include Blur Studio , Blow Studio, Pinkman TV, Studio La Cachette, Unit Image, Red Dog Culture House, Able & Baker, Elena Volk, Platige Image Studio, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Passion Animation Studios, Sun Creature Studio, Digic Pictures, and Axis Studios.

Episode directors include series creator and Deadpool director Tim Miller, Dave Wilson, Victor Maldonado & Alfredo Torres, Alberto Mielgo, Owen Sullivan, Léon Bérelle, Dominique Boidin, Rémi Kozyra, Maxime Luère, Gabriele Pennacchioli, Jon Yeo, and Damian Nenow, among others.

The series has received a lot of praise for its fresh, rich, varied, original and creative, but often bizarre and NSFW stories and animation styles. Many fans and critics singled out episodes, such as Three Robots, Ice Age, and Aquila Rift for special mention.

The series also generated a lot of controversy over its “mature themes,” including the alleged portrayal of women as sex objects and the focus on extreme and gruesome violence. The sequences have been criticized as being hyper-sexualized and hyper-violent.

Love, Dead & Robot Season 1 scored an approval rating of 72 percent (based on 18 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 trailer

A trailer for Love, Death & Robots Season 2 is not yet in sight but we will update this post whenever Netflix releases one.

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 cast

Netflix has not made any official cast announcements for Love, Death & Robots Season 2. We will update this page when the announcements are made.

Love, Death & Robots Season 1 consisted of 18 episodes produced by different casts and crews. The Season 2 episodes are also expected to feature different casts and crews.

Love, Death & Robots Season 2: What is the series about?

Tim Miller and David Fincher originally planned to make a movie reboot of the Canadian-American adult animated sci-fi/fantasy film Heavy Metal (1981). But the planned movie eventually transformed into Love, Death & Robots TV series.

The series consists of 18 unconnected stories, focusing on the themes of love, death and robots. The episodes feature a bewildering array of subjects from “sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers, robots gone haywire, garbage monsters,” to “cyborg bounty hunters, alien spiders and blood-thirsty demons.”

Episode 1 (Sonnie’s Edge), for instance, tells the story of a woman called Sonnie who participates in gladiatorial fights in an underground arena, using genetically-engineered monsters. Episode 2 (Three Robots) features three tourist robots exploring the ruins of a city after the extinction of humanity and trying to guess from the material evidence how humans might have lived.

In Episode 16 (Ice Age), a couple moves into an apartment and finds a civilization flourishing inside an old refrigerator.

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 plot

The series is an anthology, so if Netflix renews it for Season 2, we will have to wait for the official synopsis. It is not possible to predict the details of the plots of the collection of stories in the upcoming season.

Fans can only expect more of the type of weird and hypnotic cyberpunk sci-fi tales that made Season 1 a captivating watch.