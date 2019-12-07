Love and Hip Hop New York Season 10 premiere date, cast, trailer, and everything else you need to know

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Love and Hip Hop is back and based on the new Super Trailer, it looks to be really good. Bringing back some of the original cast and adding a couple of new faces, this season should be a viewer’s dream. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

The one who started the franchise, Chrissy Lampkin, and her long-time man, Jim Jones, are back and in full effect. The preview shows the couple discussing the fact that their home was sold at auction after some of the other cast members read about it online. She also seems to threaten Yandy, showing that their relationship hasn’t improved in Chrissy’s absence.

Yandy Smith is back and according to previews, her man Mendeecees has a release date from prison. This may cause some problems for Yandy because she is now a foster parent.

Kimbella Vanderhee is also returning and besides mending fences with Chrissy, she is missing her man Juelz while he is incarcerated.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are back, married and expecting. Based on the trailer, all is not sunshine and rainbows in the Samuels home.

Cyn Santana is also returning. After a split from her ex-fiance Joe Budden, she is trying to pick up the pieces. After finding out that Joe is back in touch with his ex Tahiry, and learning that Cyn’s ex Erica is trying to play matchmaker to Joe and Tahiry, Cyn is not happy with anyone involved in this love triangle.

Remy Ma and Papoose are trying to get their music careers on track after the birth of their beautiful daughter.

Jonathan, Juju, and Rich Dollaz are all returning.

There are a couple of new faces, too. J Nasty is an upcoming rapper and so is Phresh, who appears with his woman, Jen.

Here is the new Love and Hip Hop super trailer:

Love and Hip Hop Season 10 premieres Monday, December 16 at 8/7c on VH1.