Love After Lockup: Brittany and Marcelino talk Life After Lockup couples and predict who they think will split

Love After Lockup supercouple Brittany and Marcelino recently gave an interview to Domenick Nati of The Domenick Nati show and shared their thoughts on their co-stars.

During the interview, Brittany and Marcelino revealed their nickname for co-star, Michael Simmons. They refer to him as “Dirty D Mike.”

Remember, he was in the love triangle that aired during Season 2A of Love After Lockup. He was married to Sarah while also “engaged” to Megan at the same time.

They also discussed how Alex Bentley wasn’t really in it for love. He appeared on Season 2B with Glorietta, and the two have since split.

He was arrested again last month and recently put out a social media post asking for women to write to him and a fellow inmate. Surprisingly, he had several interested in pursuing a written relationship with him.

Brittany and Marcelino will be appearing on the upcoming season of Life After Lockup. Their story will continue, and it was revealed that they are expecting their second child together.

They spoke with Monsters & Critics last month and shared the baby news and some tidbits on what Season 2 of Life After Lockup will bring.

When asked about several of the Love After Lockup cast members, Brittany said, “If you have children, you should set a better example.”

Of course, she did talk about her own life and acknowledged the mistakes she has made. Brittany has been doing well since her release and is working toward being a positive example for her children.

Marcelino has also been a big part of that as they build a happy and healthy family.

The new season of Life After Lockup will see two new couples join the OGs. Lacey and Shane along with Cheryl and Josh have been chosen to move forward.

Marcelino and Brittany revealed that he thought Lacey and Shane may have a hard time sticking together while she chose Cheryl and Josh along with Clint and Tracie.

Be sure to tune into the new season of Life After Lockup to see what all of the Love After Lockup couples are up to now.

Life After Lockup returns January 3, 2020, only on WEtv.