Love After Lockup’s Alex Bentley asks ‘fans’ to email him and a friend while they remain locked up

Love After Lockup star, Alex Bentley isn’t wasting any time trying to find another woman. Things didn’t work out with Glorietta, so he has put the call out on Facebook for women to write him while he remains behind bars.

Not only is he looking for women to write to him, but he also has a friend who is looking for ladies to correspond with as well. It seems like this might be a ploy for another shot on Love After Lockup, if nothing else.

Alex and Glorietta ended things when she walked in on him while he was on a date with Julianna. The show portrayed that he had a history with her and that she was the girl he wanted. He actually called her during his first night free while Glorietta was upstairs in a hotel room.

Now, there are rumblings that Julianna and Alex weren’t ever together, and that it was just a ploy to gain his freedom.

It was clear that Glorietta and Alex were no longer together when filming ended, and he was locked back up before the season finale of Love After Lockup Season 2B aired. Alex Bentley was arrested on November 5. He allegedly had a gun with ammunition, and some drugs with him as well. As a felon who was on parole, that is bad news.

Currently, Alex Bentley’s post is full of women clamoring to get his attention, emailing both him and his friend mentioned in the post. Under the post asking for correspondence, there is another post from his “manager,” revealing that he is no longer in contact with Glorietta. He also went on to say that not everything you see on television is real and that the way he was portrayed isn’t who he is.

Neither Alex or Glorietta will be on Life After Lockup Season 2, which means their story has officially ended. It looks like he may be trying to stay in the limelight, even if it is one email at a time.

Love After Lockup is expected to return in 2020.