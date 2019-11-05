Love After Lockup star Alex Bentley arrested in California

Love After Lockup couple Glorietta and Alex have been front and center the last two weeks. On the show, she is planning her wedding and he was meeting up with his ex-girlfriend, Juliana.

There has been a lot of speculation that the two have already split following the filming of Love After Lockup. Alex has a different woman with him on his cover photo on his Facebook account. He had previously gone on a social media tirade, calling out Glorietta and accusing her of things, though that has since been deleted.

Back on October 21, he shared a photo of himself with Glorietta and claimed things were all better. Unfortunately, many Love After Lockup viewers believe it was for show purposes and not actually because they were still together.

Hey everyone, lets get this straight. My fiance and i are just fine and were just living our lives one day at a time… Posted by Alex Bentley on Monday, October 21, 2019

Alex had claimed he wanted to remain on the straight and narrow following his release, though that didn’t pan out. According to the listing on the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Alex Bentley was arrested early this morning. He was picked up and allegedly had a gun and ammunition on him. Both of those are prohibited when you are a felon. Also, he was allegedly in possession of narcotics and non-narcotics.

In all, there are eight possible felonies he is looking at right now. At this point, Alex Bentley is not eligible for bail. So far, Glorietta has not commented about his arrest. Likely, filming has already ended for the season and viewers will be given more information about where this couple stands.

It looks like Alex is comparable to Matt from the beginning half of Season 2. Love After Lockup viewers aren’t surprised by the new arrest, but it is disappointing for Glorietta. She put her whole effort into loving this man and wanting what is best for him, and now, he is back behind bars, waiting for whatever the next step in the case will be.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.