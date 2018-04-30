Monsters and Critics

Keely fights with Just Brittany on LHHATL after BK Brasco defends Sierra Gates

Keely on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Everyone hates Keely from LHHATL after she fights with Sierra Gates and Just Brittany

Keely may be brand new to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta but she’s quickly racking up enemies. Sierra Gates has every reason to hate her after Keely set Shooter up with one of her friends. It seems like she would understand why Sierra is so hurt, especially after everything that her estranged husband put her through.

Late last week, Sierra’s new man, BK Brasco, spoke out in defense of Sierra on the Domenick Nati Show. When asked who his least favorite cast member of LHHATL is, Brasco said Karlie Redd. But when it came down to which one he wished wasn’t even on the show, he said that would be Keely.

“She’s going at my shorty like so crazy man,” BK Brasco told Domenick Nati. “I don’t really know why. I don’t really like it when people used to be like…they used to be friends from what I’m hearing and she’s telling the world that she wasn’t. She was friends with her ex-husband. So that’s kinda crazy but we could do without her. We could do without Keely.”

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta spoilers indicate that Sierra plots with Tokyo Vanity to get revenge on Keely for setting up Shooter. The plan is to out Keely’s baby daddy’s identity after it becomes clear that she wants to keep that information quiet.

It was revealed during the last episode that Keely’s baby daddy is Bleu DaVinci, a rapper from the Black Mafia Family. What makes the news even more shocking is that Tokyo and her boyfriend Tobias are close with the father of Keely’s child.

It turns out that Keely has more problems than just Sierra Gates and BK Brasco this week on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. In the newest LHHATL sneak peek from VH1, we’ve learned that Just Brittany will also be turning on Keely. This time, the man in the middle is Stevie J but, thankfully, the drama is over business instead of love.

The drama goes down when Stevie arranges a meeting for Just Brittany and Keely. Mimi Faust is there and when he arrives, Stevie has Estelita with him. It’s pretty clear from the beginning that Brittany is not thrilled to see Keely there so it’s not shocking when the two nearly come to blows.


Just Brittany storms out after Keely shows up to a Stevie J meeting
The reason that Just Brittany ends her friendship with Keely all comes down to loyalty. She doesn’t feel like her friend had her back in a recent Stevie J meeting. Meanwhile, Keely tells Stevie that she doesn’t think Just Brittany is professional.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.

