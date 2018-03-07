Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen premieres on History channel

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen, executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, premieres tonight on History.

The new series, which will air over four two-hour episodes, focuses on the first 75 years of the United States from the Revolution through the California Gold Rush.

It looks at the iconic trailblazers who played a crucial role in the country’s formative years, including Daniel Boone, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, John Frémont, Davy Crockett and Andrew Jackson.

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen uses both dramatized key moments along with interviews with experts and survivalists as it charts the men’s progress as they set forth across uncharted land.

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen episodes

Episode 1, airs on Wednesday, March 7 at 9pm ET/PT

The premiere will look at the beginning of the American Revolution, as war moves from the colonies to more remote lands where frontiersmen including Daniel Boone have to fight for both his life and the country’s future.

Episode 2, airs on Wednesday, March 14 at 9pm ET/PT

The second episode charts Lewis and Clark’s famous journey to the Pacific, and also looks at Shawnee warrior, Tecumseh, as he brings together Native American tribes to try and stop expansion, as a new war for America begins.

Episode 3, airs on Wednesday, March 21 at 9pm ET/PT

The third episode sees America turn to General Andrew Jackson in a bid to defend the frontier, and the fierce rivalry that develops between him and Davy Crockett.

Episode 4, airs on Wednesday, March 28 at 9pm ET/PT

The fourth and final episode features Davy Crockett’s stand at the Alamo, while John Frémont and Kit Carson carry out secret mission which sets off a war for California and the Pacific.

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen trailer

The Men Who Built America: #Frontiersmen Tune in to The Men Who Built America: #Frontiersmen on March 7 on HISTORY. Posted by Leonardo DiCaprio on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on History.