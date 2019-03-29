Legacies Season 2 release date on The CW, cast, plot, trailers and everything we know so far

29th March 2019 3:20 PM ET

The CW renewed the supernatural fantasy drama Legacies for Season 2 in January 2019. Fans of The Originals, a Vampire Diaries spin-off, are looking forward to more following the stunning conclusion of Season 1 on March 28, 2018.

Ahead of the return of Legacies for Season 2, here’s everything we know so far.

This post will be updated with news and information about Legacies Season 2 ahead of the premiere date.

Legacies Season 2 release date

Legacies Season 1 premiered on October 25, 2018, just before Halloween (October 31). Fans are hoping that Legacies Season 2 will also premiere on The CW ahead of Halloween 2019.

We will update this post when The CW announces the premiere date for the upcoming season.

How many episodes will Legacies Season 2 feature?

Season 1 featured 16 episodes. We don’t know yet whether Season 2 will have the same number of episodes as Season 1.

We will update this post when The CW confirms the number of episodes in Season 2.

Legacies: Production details

Legacies is created by Julie Plec. Plec is executive producing the series with Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo.

The production companies are My So-Called Company and Alloy Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television.

The CW renewed the series for Season 2 in January 2019.

The series is a spin-off of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries. Characters from The Originals and The Vampire Diaries feature on Legacies.

Legacies, which premiered on The CW in October 2018, stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matt Davis. Russell and Davis are reprising their roles from The Originals and The Vampire Diaries respectively.

Russell is reprising her role as Hope Mikaelson, the same character she played in the final Season 5 of The Originals, while Davis is reprising his role as Alaric Saltzman from The Vampire Diaries.

Legacies Season 2 trailer

The CW has not yet released a trailer for Legacies Season 2. The official trailer for Season 1 dropped on July 12, 2018, nearly three months before the season premiered.

We will update this post when an official trailer for Legacies Season 2 drops.

Legacies Season 2 cast

The CW has not made any official cast announcements for Legacies Season 2, but all things being equal, the main cast from Season 1 is expected to return for Season 2.

Danielle Rose Russell will reprise her role as the leading character Hope Mikaelson. Aria Shahghasemi will return as Landon Kirby, while Kaylee Bryant will return as Josie.

Others include Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael White, and Quince Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley.

We will update this post when The CW announces new characters, returning recurring characters and guest stars for Season 2.

Fans are also looking forward to news about other fan-favorite characters from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals who could appear in Season 2.

Legacies Season 2: What the series is about?

Legacies is set two years after the events of The Originals and follows Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Hayley Marshall and Klaus Mikaelson. Marshall is from a long line of vampires, witches and werewolves.

She is a student at Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted where young people with supernatural powers are trained to control their powers and abilities.

Legacies Season 2 plot

Legacies Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off after Hope declared her love for Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) just before she sacrificed herself to stop Malivore (Douglas Tait).

Fans watched in horror, disbelief, and shock as Hope threw herself off the edge into the darkness below and entirely erased herself from existence.

She offered herself because, as a werewolf, vampire and witch mix, only she could save the world from the rise of Malivore.

Fans are excitedly looking forward to Legacies Season 2 to see whether Hope is really dead. Many fans believe she couldn’t have died since she is the leading character.

If that assumption is true then fans want to see how Season 2 resolves the issue of her apparent demise.