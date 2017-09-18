Leah Messer Bumbles into online dating on Teen Mom 2

This week on Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer finally takes her first tentative steps into the modern dating world as she tries out Bumble.

Leah hasn’t been on a date since her divorce so she has decided to take the plunge and has created a profile on the dating app.

She also gets some help with choosing possible dates as her daughters take a look at the likely candidates and advise her to swipe yes or no!

Later Leah talks to her friend Kylie and tells her about the Bumble dating app. It’s making her feel very worried, especially because she has the two girls.

But Kylie reassures her that you can keep things light at first and just go for a drink or head to a movie.

Also on this week’s episode, Jenelle Evans and Barb finally reach agreement over the custody of Jace, and Briana DeJesus gets some news from Luis.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9/8c on— MTV.