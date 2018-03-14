Law & Order SVU ‘Dare’ cast: Janel Moloney and Callie Thorne guest-star

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Dare’ airs tonight — and here’s all the cast details.
The episode, Season 19 Episode 16, sees a criminal case launched when a girl tragically dies and a surgeon harvests her organs without getting consent from her parents.
Janel Moloney guest-stars as Dr. Lorraine Franchella. Moloney will be know to fans of The Leftovers, in which she played Mary Jamison, and American Crime, in which she played Raelyn.
Meanwhile, Callie Thorne guest-stars as Nikki Staines. Thorne is probably best known for her roles as Captain Nancy Santiani in The Mysteries of Laura and Dr. Dani Santino on the USA Network series Necessary Roughness, as well as for playing Elena McNulty in The Wire and Detective Laura Ballard in Homicide: Life on the Street.
She has also appeared as Nikki Staines in three previous episodes of SVU over the years.
Dare also sees relative newcomer Eloise Lushina play Lily Winterburn, and Jennifer Gambatese as Meredith Bergkamp with Alfredo Narciso as Dylan Bergkamp.
Law & Order: SVU ‘Dare’ cast list
Mariska Hargitay – Olivia Benson
Kelli Giddish – Amanda Rollins
Ice-T – Odafin Tutuola
Peter Scanavino – Dominick Carisi Jr.
Philip Winchester – Peter Stone
——————
Janel Moloney – Dr. Lorraine Franchella
Alfredo Narciso – Dylan Bergkamp
Jennifer Gambatese – Meredith Bergkamp
Eloise Lushina – Lily Winterburn
Kittson O’Neill – Vivian Winterburn
Callie Thorne – Nikki Staines
Joey Curtis-Green – Harry Lonegan
Harriett D. Foy Harriett D. Foy – Gwen Jackson
Matt Golden – Mr. Lonegan
Lillian Ellen Jones – Lisa Dixon
James Mount – Neil Dixon
Stacey Raymond – Coach Clare
Tom Titone – Judge Joshua Goldfarb
Lynn Marocola – Police Officer
Jessica VanOss – Sporty Camp Kid
Richard Wingert – Gallery Courtroom
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ‘Dare’ trailer
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.