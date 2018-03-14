Law & Order SVU ‘Dare’ cast: Janel Moloney and Callie Thorne guest-star

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Dare’ airs tonight — and here’s all the cast details.

The episode, Season 19 Episode 16, sees a criminal case launched when a girl tragically dies and a surgeon harvests her organs without getting consent from her parents.

Janel Moloney guest-stars as Dr. Lorraine Franchella. Moloney will be know to fans of The Leftovers, in which she played Mary Jamison, and American Crime, in which she played Raelyn.

Meanwhile, Callie Thorne guest-stars as Nikki Staines. Thorne is probably best known for her roles as Captain Nancy Santiani in The Mysteries of Laura and Dr. Dani Santino on the USA Network series Necessary Roughness, as well as for playing Elena McNulty in The Wire and Detective Laura Ballard in Homicide: Life on the Street.

She has also appeared as Nikki Staines in three previous episodes of SVU over the years.

Dare also sees relative newcomer Eloise Lushina play Lily Winterburn, and Jennifer Gambatese as Meredith Bergkamp with Alfredo Narciso as Dylan Bergkamp.

Law & Order: SVU ‘Dare’ cast list

Mariska Hargitay – Olivia Benson

Kelli Giddish – Amanda Rollins

Ice-T – Odafin Tutuola

Peter Scanavino – Dominick Carisi Jr.

Philip Winchester – Peter Stone

——————

Janel Moloney – Dr. Lorraine Franchella

Alfredo Narciso – Dylan Bergkamp

Jennifer Gambatese – Meredith Bergkamp

Eloise Lushina – Lily Winterburn

Kittson O’Neill – Vivian Winterburn

Callie Thorne – Nikki Staines

Joey Curtis-Green – Harry Lonegan

Harriett D. Foy Harriett D. Foy – Gwen Jackson

Matt Golden – Mr. Lonegan

Lillian Ellen Jones – Lisa Dixon

James Mount – Neil Dixon

Stacey Raymond – Coach Clare

Tom Titone – Judge Joshua Goldfarb

Lynn Marocola – Police Officer

Jessica VanOss – Sporty Camp Kid

Richard Wingert – Gallery Courtroom

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ‘Dare’ trailer

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.