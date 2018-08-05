Last Man Standing season 7 details revealed — Premiere date, cast changes and a new network!

Last Man Standing will be returning this fall for the seventh season. Although it will be airing on Fox instead of ABC, the fan base is ready to switch networks and support the show.

Things will be picking up where they left off. The time jump for Last Man Standing will be 18 months, exactly the amount of time that passed in the real world. The majority of the cast is back, but there will be some unfamiliar faces when the show returns.

Molly Ephraim will not return as Mandy. She reportedly had other commitments after Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC. There is going to be a recast in the role, but the character will definitely be there. The role of Boyd will also be recast to age him.

It was announced that a foreign exchange student will be thrown into the mix. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) did something like that as a teen and now, she feels like she wants to experience the other end of it. Mike (Tim Allen) will have some battles with the situation, but it will make for good comedy.

The brand new season of Last Man Standing will likely not comment about Trump in any capacity. It is widely known that Tim Allen is a supporter and that Mile Baxter is a conservative character, but that is about as far as they are willing to go with it.

As for when Last Man Standing returns, September 28 is the official return date. It will air Friday nights on FOX.