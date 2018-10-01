Last Man Standing backlash: Molly McCook sees #NotMyMandy hashtag and responds

Last Man Standing returned to the small screen last Friday night on FOX. After being off the air for over a year, fans were anxious to see what the Tim Allen comedy had in store for them and what the numbers would be for the premiere.

Overall, Last Man Standing got stellar reviews. There was only one snag, but it was a huge one.

Mandy Baxter was a part of the show, but it wasn’t the same actress who had played her in previous seasons. That caused a lot of upset on social media as viewers questioned what happened to Molly Ephraim.

When it was announced that Molly Ephraim would not be returning to Last Man Standing due to other commitments, the collective sigh of disappointment across social media was hard to ignore. Molly McCook was given the role in a recast situation and now, she hasn’t garnered much of a positive reaction.

I SEE your new #NotMyMandy hashtag. You’re right… I’m not THAT Mandy. I’m THIS Mandy. I get it. I promise to love and respect your favorite show and YOU. ♥️ @LastManStanding — MOLLY✶McCOOK (@mollyjmccook) September 28, 2018

The hashtag #NotMyMandy was bouncing all over Twitter on Friday night when Last Man Standing premiered. Fans want Molly Ephraim back in the role she originated, one that they don’t feel Molly McCook is up to handle properly. However, the cast change is permanent and the new Mandy Baxter will continue throughout the season.

There has been speculation that Molly Ephraim decided to not return to Last Man Standing due to the conservative nature of the show. Tim Allen is incredibly vocal about his beliefs, which has been the speculated reason ABC dumped the show. However, that was never confirmed.

Only the first episode of Last Man Standing has aired and to be fair, Molly McCook wasn’t given much time to shine in the role of Mandy Baxter before she was torn to shreds on social media.

Molly Ephraim did not comment on the outcry to have her return to the show. It looks like fans will have to accept McCook in the role or abandon the show completely.

Last Man Standing airs Friday nights at 8/7c on FOX.