Kreyol Essence on Shark Tank: Where to buy and what makes this product special?

Stephane Jean-Baptiste and Yve-Car Momperousse are the creative minds behind Kreyol Essence — a company that is making Haitian beauty secrets available to the masses.

Kreyol Essence is a line of skin, hair, and body products that tap into the magic of Haitian Black Castor Oil, the secret behind great skin, hair, and nails.

Making Kreyol Essence even more special is their commitment to ethically sourced and eco-friendly formulations. Their website boasts that ingredients are sourced from Caribbean farms and that all products are vegan and contain no fillers, no parabens, no sulfates, no synthetic dyes, and no silicones.

Products are created with ethics in mind, as one of the main missions of Kreyol Essence is to make a positive social impact all the way back to the farms where the ingredients come from.

The Kreyol Essence line features several products, including shampoo, conditioner, body butter, pomade, a hair mask, and more. The beauty brand also sells a facial cleanser and a hair and a face and hair oil made from Haitian Moringa Oil.

Before and after pictures from the Kreyol Essence line show that their products will help to clear skin, grow hair, and even to regrow eyebrows and eyelashes, as well as to effectively moisturize dry skin.

Those looking to purchase Kreyol Essence don’t have to go any farther than their website. The line is available for shipping and also can be purchased in-store in Whole Foods located in Jackson, Mississippi.

Hopefully, after making their debut on Shark Tank, Kreyol Essence will find their way to more store shelves so that those interested in purchasing will have better access to the products.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.