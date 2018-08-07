Kendall Long on Bachelor in Paradise: Arie’s fantasy suite pick could be a favorite

Kendall Long was a fan favorite on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor and she was excited about the potential of finding love with him. Kendall appeared to be a frontrunner for Arie as well, especially since he took her to the fantasy suite. But that’s also the week where she was sent home, questioning why she wasn’t good enough to go on to the final two.

But Kendall is getting a second shot at love tonight, as she’s one of the original contestants to start this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Based on the previews, it sounds like there will be more than one guy interested in Long this year.

If you don’t remember who Kendall is, here’s a recap. She made an impression on Arie, even though she revealed she was super nervous during the first night of the season.

In addition, she enjoys posing for photos and playing model, even though she works as a creative director in Santa Clarita, California. But she also has a hidden talent. As it turns out, she has mad skills on the ukelele.

Don’t think that Kendall Long is desperate to find love because she’s lonely in life. She actually has plenty of friends and she isn’t scared of showing them off. On Instagram, you can often find Long hanging out with her friends in Los Angeles.

Based on the previews, it sounds like Kendall will have plenty of suitors to choose from. But since Kendall fell for Arie, it may be clear who she wants to choose as she may have a certain type. Tune in tonight to see who she gets paired with for the first ceremony.

What do you think about Kendall Long finding love on Bachelor In Paradise? Do you think she will find someone, given she could become a favorite on the show?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.