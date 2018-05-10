Kate Mansi ‘returning to Days of our Lives as Marci Miller quits’

The shockwaves surrounding the exit of Marci Miller from NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives continue to reverberate today even though no official confirmation has come from her camp.

Yesterday speculation regarding her departure from the role of Abigail Devereaux was everywhere one clicked.

Now insider information clarifies what apparently is taking place in Miller’s orbit. Today Soap Opera Digest is reporting that the talented actress has decided not to renew her contract and will tape her final scenes this month.

According to the site: “Marci has been planning this for a while … But it still came as a surprise to a lot of people at the studio.”

Miller has starred on DOOL since taking over from Kate Mansi in 2016, but hot on the heels of her exit is the rumor that Mansi herself will return to the role.

First reported by Daytime Confidential, Mansi is indeed expected to pick up where she left off, and begin taping scenes this summer.

Mansi began on DOOL in 2011 and earned an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy in 2017 for her work.