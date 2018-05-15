Kasey Cohen on Below Deck Mediterranean: 5 fast facts

This season the beautiful and blond Kasey Cohen joins Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean as Third Stew.

Kasey is just one of the vibrant new additions to Season 3 of the sunlit show that follows a group of tanned and sassy, but hard working, 20-somethings toiling aboard a luxury boat.

Cohen is definitely one to watch as the series progresses, with her appearing to become the center of attention for at least one of the male crew members.

So who is this new addition to the tanned cast tasked with romping and partying it up in the azure Mediterranean waters? We’ve got you covered with five fast facts about capable Kasey!

1. Woman of the world

First up, Kasey has an international flair about her, having grown up in Oceanside, New York. But her mom is from Bogota, Columbia, imbuing her with a sense of worldly charm.

2. Pageant queen

Talented Kasey was an early pageant participant, experiences that she credits with giving her a grounded sense of self-assurance; and just a little bit of her signature charisma!

3. Straight-A student

With her beauty comes bonafide brains: Kasey can boast that she was a straight-A student in high school and later earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

4. ‘Perfectly imperfect’

Kasey arrives on deck without a ton of seafaring experience, but she says that her moxie to succeed will take her a long, long way — and we believe her! She describes herself on her Instagram as, “Perfectly imperfect,” so you gotta love her ‘tude!

Just call me babe…ruth A post shared by Kasey Cohen (@kaseylcohen) on Mar 19, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

5. Lowest ranked crew member

As Third Stew, Kasey has the lowest rank aboard ship, which means the 25-year old is given laundry and cleaning duties. “On occasion I would do either breakfast, lunch or dinner service when they needed me,” she says. Oh yeah, there’s one other thing Kasey learned while at sea: she’s prone to seasickness!

Be sure to tune in and find out how the resourceful third stew manages to keep it all together and still look like a million bucks!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.