Karlie Redd opens up about father’s cancer on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Karlie Redd opens up about her father’s cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The star discusses her dad’s ill health in a conversation with her new man Sean Garrett, who also lost his mom to the disease.

Karlie and her father have been estranged after he upped and left her mom when she was two. Karlie hardly knows her dad, but after falling ill she reveals he has been looking to her to care for him.

He currently lives in Florida, but Sean suggests she fly him out to Atlanta to be near her so they can forge a relationship in his time of need.

Karlie says: “How is it that God placed me to take care of my dad and he did nothing for me?” Sean replies: “You can’t look at it like that. Even though you didn’t grow up with your dad, he’s still your dad.

“And maybe God is wanting you to spend this time with your dad, to build a relationship with your father. So, I think you should fly him to Atlanta. I know that’s probably a lot, but the fact he’s been diagnosed with cancer, he’s had a heart attack and he’s by himself…”

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.