Kailyn Lowry’s Twitter comments about her kids leads to bigger conversation about parenting

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has three boys by three different fathers, and she’s proud to share their accomplishments on social media. This happened this week as well, as she attended Isaac and Lincoln’s parent-teacher conferences.

On Twitter, she revealed that things had gone so well for both boys, even though she had her concerns prior to going. She also revealed that her concerns were different for each child, but that there had been nothing to worry about.

they are different. different dads, different last names, different treatment by their “mother” — bbeeebbs (@bbeeebbs) November 26, 2019

It didn’t take long for someone to make a dig at Kailyn, reminding her that her children are different. They have different fathers, different last names, and the person even went as far as to make the claim that Kailyn treats them differently.

However, her tweet about her kids having different needs brought on some interesting comments about how to handle different kids.

As one person pointed out, her son had trouble in school and while he used to be upset about it, she chose to just give him the support he needs to thrive in his own way.

Good attitude! Every kid has his/her own path to follow. And they will get their at their own pace, with the right guidance and love❤️❤️❤️ — saskia silverenberg (@silverenberg) November 26, 2019

That approach was accepted with support, as another person pointed out that children will do what they need to do at their own pace with the right guidance and love.

It's a wonderful thing to be that different In life they will balance each other out You would never know my sister & I are related 100% opposites, we balance each other. — Amy Taryn McEwen (@mcewen_taryn) November 26, 2019

A third person chimed in with the view that siblings can balance each other out. She has a sister and argues that while they are completely different, they balance each other out.

Of course, Kailyn is allowed to have her feelings about her kids’ needs and have concerns about how they are progressing, but her followers believe that Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux will thrive in their own way and their own pace.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.