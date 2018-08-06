Kailyn Lowry slams Jenelle Evans for being a hypocrite after Teen Mom 2 reunion video fight surfaces

Kailyn Lowry isn’t about to let anyone slam her, especially someone who doesn’t have their life together. The next episode of Teen Mom 2 will showcase the reunion fight that everyone has been talking about since May.

Jenelle Evans decided she was going to comment on the video of the Teen Mom 2 reunion fight that Briana DeJesus shared. Of course, she slammed Kailyn Lowry for starting drama. When a fan brought the comment to Lowry’s attention, she decided to clap back.

It turns out that Jenelle Evans has Kailyn Lowry blocked on Twitter. Someone will likely pass on the clap back, though it probably won’t phase the Teen Mom 2 star. The reunion will be airing tonight and the fight drama will be front and center.

Back in May, Kailyn Lowry made headlines for her fight with Briana DeJesus at the reunion. Jenelle Evans refused to attend, taping her scenes at home instead of flying to New York City without David Eason. After it went down, Jenelle vocalized her support for Briana.

Moving forward, it is unclear if Jenelle Evans will remain part of the Teen Mom 2 cast. She was refusing to film unless David Eason could as well but MTV is not backing down from their decision to cut ties with him.

Kailyn Lowry will be back for sure, but possibly without two of her three boys. Teen Mom 2 has made a lot of changes since the reunion fight happened back in May. When it returns, fans may not even recognize the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.