Kailyn Lowry shares scary experience from Hawaii vacation, fans mock her joking about child endangerment

Kailyn Lowry is currently on vacation with her sons and her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer. While the girls appear to have fun on their trip, Kailyn did open up about an incident that happened this week with her son Isaac.

On Twitter, Lowry revealed that she and Isaac had gone out paddleboarding with a friend of theirs. She was taken out by a riptide, resulting in them having to be rescued. That’s about all she shared about the experience, but it didn’t take long for her followers to point out that she was being irresponsible.

Endangering your kid is so funny — Opinions Magee (@OpinionsMagee) July 10, 2019

As one person wrote on Twitter, it’s so funny to endanger a child. While Isaac is her oldest son, surely she didn’t mean to put them in a situation where they would have to be rescued.

There’s been no word on where her two other sons were at the time.

Some people may also argue that letting Isaac go paddle boarding isn’t child endangerment. Many people go paddle boarding on a daily basis or even swimming in the ocean without putting themselves or children in danger. It does seem that this is just another dig at Kailyn as a mother.

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are still on vacation and they haven’t shared when they are planning on coming back. It’s also not known whether this trip will be filmed for Teen Mom 2, even though the production team has been following the girls around for a couple of weeks already.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.