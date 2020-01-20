Kailyn Lowry seemingly quits Twitter, revealing her followers won after feeling defeated

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry appears to be done with Twitter. The mom of three hasn’t posted anything on Twitter over the past three days other than the articles that continue to provide her with money.

Her last tweet is from January 15, which was Wednesday of last week. In this tweet, she simply wrote that she was defeated and that everyone won.

She didn’t provide any further context to the conversation.

Kailyn doesn’t seem to be done with Instagram, however. She continued to post on there, including a photo of Isaac on his birthday.

She also posted videos and photos to her Instagram Stories. Fans continue to comment on her posts with a positive tone, many congratulating Isaac on his 10th birthday.

She’s not the first Teen Mom 2 star to quit Twitter for a period of time. Jenelle Evans has repeatedly threatened to quit, only to return days or weeks later. Kailyn didn’t reveal whether this was a break from social media, but she continues to keep her account active at the time of this reporting.

It is interesting that she’s choosing to leave Twitter now as it has been just over a week since Kailyn was caught up in a pregnancy rumor.

An Instagram photo surfaced of an ultrasound, which seems to show a woman holding the photo as a way to confirm a pregnancy. Fans would try to link Kailyn to the post by comparing the nails in the photo to Kailyn’s nails in December.

It was later revealed that Chris is said to be the father. Kailyn hasn’t said anything about the rumor, but her decision to leave Twitter could have something to do with the many rumors she’s somehow involved with a weekly basis.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.