Kailyn Lowry refrains from Twitter drama after being defended by Mackenzie McKee

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a tweet, revealing she was refraining from speaking out on specific topics this morning. She questioned whether this was growth on her part or perhaps it was something she should speak out on.

In the Teen Mom world, there have been recent tweets about military service for the country as the United States is facing tensions in the middle east.

Briana DeJesus recently questioned why people would join the military to get benefits, and Kailyn may have an opinion about it as her ex-husband Javi Marroquin was deployed while they were married.

What’s interesting is that Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi was briefly linked to Briana, as the two dated for a couple of months before he decided to pursue Lauren Comeau.

However, her tweet could also concern another issue on Twitter. Earlier this month, a Twitter user seemingly attacked Kailyn for having three kids with three different men. The tweet was deleted, but Mackenzie McKee from Teen Mom OG came to Kailyn’s defense.

“Three baby daddies is the nastiest, dirtiest thing I have ever seen,” the Twitter user wrote before deleting the tweet. “How can a woman that supposedly you think is a ‘good mom’ be a good mom if she created this toxic, every-other-weekend environment? The kids jump from house to house and have multiple half-siblings. Explain that.”

“Different baby daddies doesn’t touch how ‘nasty’ this attitude is, but OK, Karen,” Mackenzie replied. Kailyn never chimed in on the conversation.

Kailyn is known for defending her decision to have three children by three different men, so her tweet about refraining to speak out could be her reading tweets about her kids and her family and realizing she can’t please everyone.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.