Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin: Teen Mom 2 exes have ‘very little’ love in friendship, fight every other day

Kailyn Lowry is finally giving an update on her co-parenting relationship with Javi Marroquin. On Teen Mom 2, Javi has been noticeably missing as he’s trying to start his business and focus on his new relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

On her podcast, Coffee Convos, Kailyn explained that she and Javi still fight every other day and it’s a love and hate relationship – though with very little love.

“We’re up and down,” she revealed on her podcast. “We fight every other day. It’s a real love/hate relationship… parent-ship.” She then clarified that there was “very little” love in proportion to hate.

Even though the two have been divorced for three years, she pointed out that she had a few pet peeves during her marriage to Javi, including how he never cleaned up after himself.

“I hated when I was married and Javi would leave his s**t in the middle of the floor,” she explained. “As soon as he walked in the door, it’s like he dropped what he had right there. I don’t wanna trip and die.”

Kailyn currently has three sons with three different men, but she has expressed a desire to have more children.

While she doesn’t blame Javi’s habits on their eventual split, she does reveal that it’s probably best for them to live apart and just enjoy their own respective habits.

But living with Javi has taught her a few things, including whether she would truly be able to live with someone again. While she has expressed a desire for more kids and possibly a serious relationship, she wonders whether it’s something she could handle.

“I don’t know that I would be able to live with someone again. I’ve gotten so used to being by myself. I don’t know that I want to get used to someone’s nasty habits. I have my own habits. Let me keep mine to myself and you keep yours to yourself.”

Marroquin is currently living with Lauren and their 5-month-old son, Eli.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.